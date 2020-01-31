‘I guess it’s like my Superbowl': JJ Watt takes crack at himself in SNL promos
HOUSTON – This is a big week for JJ Watt.
While he probably wished to be in Miami preparing for the Super Bowl, the Houston Texans defensive end has a packed schedule in New York City.
Watt is set to host “Saturday Night Live” with country singer Luke Combs as musical guest. He becomes the first NFL player to host the show since 2012 when Eli Manning was tapped.
The Texan is no stranger to movies and television, appearing as a soccer coach in the 2016 comedy “Bad Moms," and a football player in Ang Lee’s 2016 film “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk."
He will also appear on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Thursday.
Watch the promo released for the late-night show:
“It’s Big Boy Week at SNL”— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2020
– Aidy Bryant@JJWatt hosts with musical guest @lukecombs THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/QBzEoAdeDq
9 years ago, a lifelong dream came true in the building on the left. Being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. Saturday night, another dream comes true in the building on the right, hosting SNL.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 31, 2020
Truly thankful for this wild and incredible journey.
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7vR1tBAm4e
“Think fast, @JJWatt”— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 29, 2020
– @kylemooney pic.twitter.com/koC3UrGpDM
It’s gonna be one hell of a party Saturday night brother!!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 30, 2020
(And the show is gonna be great too!!) https://t.co/rqVPYA8hXH
SNL!!!!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2020
I can’t even pretend to hide my excitement about this haha!
This is something truly special and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity from Lorne and everyone involved at @nbcsnl
New York City let’s have some fun!!! https://t.co/80WBtHS9Vv
Also this week, Watt surprised the members of the Navarro College cheer team on the Today Show and will appear on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday night.
THIS ENERGY!!!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2020
I feel like I just made mat. https://t.co/hyAc9h682J
