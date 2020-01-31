54ºF

‘I guess it’s like my Superbowl': JJ Watt takes crack at himself in SNL promos

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

JJ Watt will host "Saturday Night Live," Saturday.
HOUSTON – This is a big week for JJ Watt.

While he probably wished to be in Miami preparing for the Super Bowl, the Houston Texans defensive end has a packed schedule in New York City.

Watt is set to host “Saturday Night Live” with country singer Luke Combs as musical guest. He becomes the first NFL player to host the show since 2012 when Eli Manning was tapped.

The Texan is no stranger to movies and television, appearing as a soccer coach in the 2016 comedy “Bad Moms," and a football player in Ang Lee’s 2016 film “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk."

He will also appear on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Thursday.

Watch the promo released for the late-night show:

Also this week, Watt surprised the members of the Navarro College cheer team on the Today Show and will appear on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday night.

