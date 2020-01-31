Brielle Biermann Shows Off Transformation After Removing Lip Fillers and Dying Her Hair

Brielle Biermann is a whole new woman in 2020!

The 22-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her new 'do just a few weeks after removing her lip fillers.

"Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle 🦋," she captioned the selfie of her new darker locks.

Earlier this month, Brielle showed off her new lips after dissolving previous injections. She also spoke with ET about her plans for future injections.

"I finally found an incredible injector in Atlanta who agreed it was time to dissolve and start over!" she shared with ET. "I'm actually going back to her tomorrow to see if we should dissolve more or if we can add a little to get them to where I want. I have more knowledge now than I did when I started four years ago so I think this will be a different and better experience for me!"

Though Brielle has previously said that her thinner 16-year-old lips "aren't the vibe," she did note that she wasn't pleased with how her plump pout was looking before she dissolved the fillers.

"I've gone to four or five different doctors, gotten a ton of different fillers in my lips... it was just time to start fresh," she told ET. "I wasn't happy with how they looked either!"

