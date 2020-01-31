Brandy Speaks Out on the Death of Kobe Bryant, Her 1996 Prom Date

Brandy Norwood is mourning the death of Kobe Bryant.

On Friday, the 40-year-old singer posted an Instagram remembering Kobe as well as his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, after the two died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday along with seven other victims. Brandy and Kobe have history together -- the two were famously prom dates when they were both just 17 years old. In May 1996, Brandy attended Kobe's Lower Merion Township High School prom that was held at the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia.

"Never will I understand," Brandy wrote about the tragedy. "My condolences to @vanessabryant, and all families who are in pain during this tragic time. Love ♥️ #Mamba #Mambacita."

ET actually spoke with Brandy and Kobe together in 1996 on the set of her popular sitcom, Moesha, when he guest starred in an episode. Brandy sported his number 8 Lakers jersey, and the two were obviously close. When asked about rumors they were dating at the time, Brandy and Kobe had a sense of humor about it.

"We went to the prom together, did you hear that?" Brandy asked. "He'll always be my date."

Meanwhile, Kobe smiled and shared that they had a "very friendly relationship."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Alex Rodriguez on Thursday in Miami and he shared his own touching memories with Kobe, including the endearing advice the NBA icon used to give him. The two were close friends and enjoyed a quiet friendship out of the public eye. Watch the video below for more:

