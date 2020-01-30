LeBron James and Anthony Davis Get New Tattoos in Honor of Kobe Bryant

The tributes to Kobe Bryant continue to roll in following his tragic death on Sunday -- and some of the late legend's fellow NBA stars will be carrying theirs with them for life.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were spotted with new ink at Thursday's Lakers practice -- during which the players took their workout outside for a game of pick-up football -- and showed a peek at their tribute tattoos to Bryant on their Instagram stories.

"It's that time again!" James wrote alongside a Boomerang clip of him getting inked, and tagging the tattoo artist. "Working with my girl @NessAurelia!! Gang gang!"

Neither James nor Davis have given a clear look at the tatts yet, but it appears to be a Black Mamba snake -- a tribute to Bryant's nickname, with some added text.

While James and Davis didn't play alongside Bryant on the Lakers, all three were teammates on the U.S. Men's National Team, winning gold at the 2012 Summer Games in London. They both shared emotional tributes to the late star following his death on Sunday.

"You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league," Davis remembered. "Had so many great convos about so many things and I will cherish those moments forever. Love you forever, Bean! #RIPKobe #RIPGiGi 😔."

Meanwhile, James promised to continue Bryant's legacy with the Lakers in his emotional post. "You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!" he wrote.

Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26. The accident has sent shockwaves through the sports world and around the globe as fans, friends and families mourn the loss of the nine victims.

