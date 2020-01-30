Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Say Their Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Include 'Heartfelt' and 'Amazing' Moments

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are counting down the days until Super Bowl LIV!

Ahead of their highly anticipated Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show inside Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, the Latina superstars spoke at a press conference in Miami on Thursday and explained how they're preparing for the big day. They also teased whether they have any surprises in store.

ET's Kevin Frazier kicked off the presser by asking Lopez if there's any truth to the rumors that she may be incorporating her kids, 11-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, into her portion of the show.

"I don't want to give away too many [secrets] of what we're going to do in the performance," she coyly responded. "The truth is, I think when we finished the first run-through, Shakira looked at me. She was like, 'That was amazing!' And I was like, 'No, you were amazing!' She was like, 'It's different what we do.'"

"I said, 'Well, it's very Shakira and very Jennifer,' and I think that's what you're going to get from the performance," Lopez added. "It's a lot of energy, it's very entertaining. There's heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It's packed with a lot of... awesome moments. I don't want to say too much, because I want everybody to be surprised, obviously!"

Shakira echoed those sentiments, telling the crowd, "It's true."

"Your show and my show feel very different, but very complementary. They complement each other," she explained. "We've been working so hard the past few weeks to make sure that everything is as good as we can feel it, that it is. So that everybody this Sunday can enjoy a great show. We're doing everything in our hands to make sure [of that]."

Shakira also spoke to the importance of having two Latinas co-headline this year's halftime show.

"What does it feel like? Let's see, you feel a lot of things," she shared. "If someone told me when I lived in Barranquilla, Colombia, that I'd be here singing at the Super Bowl, one of the most important global events, I wouldn't have believed it, but here we are. It's real, and I think it's an example that anything is possible."

"We have to dream big and fight for our goals because they are obtainable with discipline and effort, and I'm really grateful for this opportunity too, because it's an opportunity to show what we Latinos are made of," she added. "I feel truly honored to be representing so many people out there. Women, Latinas and people of any ages. I think J.Lo and I are here redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background."

Shortly before the press conference began, ET spoke with Alex Rodriguez, who definitely didn't shut down speculation that Lopez's kids will be a part of the halftime show. The rumors first started swirling on Wednesday, after Lopez shared a picture of Emme on Instagram, visiting her at rehearsal. Lopez has shown off Emme's incredible singing voice before.

"I think you have great, great info," he teased. "I think there's -- exactly what you said, and I'm gonna leave it right there because ... If you keep this interview up, I'm going to be demoted to Uber driver and security for Jennifer, so I think it's gonna be great."

"You'll see something at Fox you've never seen before, it's going to be large," he added with a laugh.

Earlier this week, ET also spoke with Lopez's Super Bowl creative directors Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo (aka Nappytabs) who teased what to expect from the "action-packed and full of surprises" halftime show.

"It's a co-headline, so Jennifer and Shakira are splitting the time. But they will come together, and it is going to be exciting... and visual," Tabitha shared. "I can't say much more because everyone just has to tune in!"

"It's two very beautiful, talented women together on the stage, repping what they rep," Napoleon added. "It's something that wouldn't matter if it was on [TV] or on their Instagram. It will be one of those performances that, when they're together, you'll be like, 'Why didn't this happen before?'"

The Emmy Award-winning dance duo also said they are doing their best to make sure "everyone gets to do what their little heart desires."

"Shakira and Jennifer are both two girls that probably dreamed of being on the Super Bowl stage their whole lives. And they're here," Tabitha explained. "It's everybody's dream to get that stage ... so I think we have to be very sensitive that we deliver something that these girls will be proud of."

"I think the style of music you'll hear will be very evident of the culture that the ladies both come from," she continued. "We have flown some performers from out of the country, from a Latin country, to come and join us. So we're representing the culture in a way that shows the great entertainers that they are."

Lopez echoed those sentiments while speaking with ET at the 2020 Golden Globes earlier this month.

"I feel good! I'm excited," she exclaimed. "We've been working on an amazing show for everybody. It's a few weeks out, and I'll go right back into rehearsal tomorrow morning."

Hear more in the video below.

