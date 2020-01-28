JJ Watt to make appearance on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on Thursday

JJ Watt will have a busy TV schedule in New York City.

Following the announcement last week that he will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday, the Houston Texans defensive end will also make a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.

The announcement was made on “The Tonight Show” website this week. Other guests on the show include former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

Watt is no stranger to Fallon. His previous appearance was in 2017 along with “Big Bang Theory” and UH alum Jim Parsons.

You can catch Watt on Thursday at 10:35 p.m. right here on KPRC Channel 2.