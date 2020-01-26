James Corden was seen being towed while filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and fans are upset

(CNN) -- Safety first, right?

Fans were shocked after a Twitter user shared a video that shows James Corden's Range Rover being towed while filming Carpool Karaoke, a popular segment for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The recurring segment of the Los Angeles-based late night show typically shows Corden driving with a musical guest while he commutes to work, as they perform their hit songs alongside him.

Artists from Cardi B to Billie Eilish have performed in his car, while Kanye West sang in a special edition of 'Airpool Karaoke.'

But it appears the whole production -- or at least a recent one -- was just a bit of movie magic.

"Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!" Twitter user Zolihonig disclosed on Wednesday.

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

The video has been viewed over 12 million times, and fans have mixed reactions.

"MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE," one fan tweeted in all caps.

While other fans vouched for Corden.

"Y'all when I saw One Direction filming Carpool Karaoke James was actually driving," a fan tweeted.

The Late Late Show's executive producer Ben Winston responded to the frenzy in a tweet on Thursday to clarify.

"We only use a rig when we are doing a "stunt" as part of the Carpool - when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools... Safety is key!" Winston tweeted.

And Corden joined in the fun with a photo he posted on twitter of him and Samuel L. Jackson on set of a skit where Corden drives a fake car. "Guys, we don't even use a real car," he tweeted.

But now that the producer himself clarified, you can sleep happily knowing the show lives up to its name. Most of the time.