Whitney Houston remembered: What to expect at Houston Symphony performance this May

HOUSTON – The music of Whitney Houston will be played in Houston this May.

The Houston Symphony announced a one-night-only special performance, The Music of Whitney Houston, May 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now available at houstonsymphony.org.

The program includes Houston’s hits like “Saving All My Love,” “How Will I Know?,” and “The Bodyguard” anthem, “I Will Always Love You.”

Guest conductor Brent Havens leads the evening of hits with guest vocalist Amanda Cole, who makes her Houston Symphony debut in the program. Cole, was formerly a member of the R&B vocal group En Vogue.

Houston died in February 2012.

The Music of Whitney Houston takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston’s Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday–Saturday, 12–6 p.m.).