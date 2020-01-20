60ºF

Texans may be out but a Houston legend will represent the Bayou City on the Super Bowl field

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 18: Yolanda Adams attends the Texas Chapter of the Recording Academy's 25th Anniversary Gala at ACL Live on July 18, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Houston is heading to Miami for Super Bowl LIV — sort of.

While the Texans may have fallen short, the Bayou City will still be well represented at the nation’s biggest sporting event.

Houston-born gospel singer, record producer and radio host, Yolanda Adams will be front and center on the field come game day.

Adams shared a tweet officially announcing that she would be performing America The Beautiful at the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off Feb. 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. for the title of 2020 Super Bowl Champs.

Adams won’t be the only way Houston will be represented on Super Bowl Sunday.

An initiative by Lowe’s called Lowe’s Hometown will feature “a first of its kind interactive NFL-themed neighborhood featuring custom built dwellings representing all 32 NFL teams, Texans fans will have a home at the Super Bowl.”

The dwellings will be located inside Super Bowl Experience, decked out in team logos, colors and characteristics of the team’s region and fan traditions.

“Entitled ‘Texas Takeoff,’ the Texans dwelling features a rocket ship flying before a starry, cosmic sky. The Taurus constellation is annotated in the sky, which also includes shooting stars, satellites and planets. The Texas flag flies proudly from the top of the spaceship,” the group wrote in a press release.

Image courtesy of Lowe's
