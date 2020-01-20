British grocery chain pokes fun at Beyoncé’s new Adidas line, which looks a lot like its uniforms

Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas line dropped this week, creating an online frenzy as fans raced to stock up on the goodies.

But some pointed out a striking similarity: Queen Bey’s new line are the same colors of British supermarket chain, Sainsbury’s. The outfits from Beyoncé's line look kind of like Sainsbury’s uniforms.

And the grocer wasted no time in making the connection.

"Repping since 1869," the chain tweeted, referencing the store's founding.

Then the jokes came pouring in.

"Clean up in aisle 24," quipped user Harvey, along with an edited photo of Beyoncé in a Sainsbury's store.

clean up in aisle 24 pic.twitter.com/8xmVTGGxVg — harvey (@harveymurrayy) January 18, 2020

"Who run the tills? Beys," tweeted Tom Warren, referencing Beyoncé's song "Run the World."

But not everyone appreciated the humor.

Fans of the singer came after Sainsbury's, pointing to the store's falling sales in one case.

Others dutifully informed the chain they didn't own the maroon and orange color combination.

The brand's Twitter account took it all in stride, calling naysayers "Karen" and starting the hashtag #SainsBey.

The similarity didn’t stop the success of the launch, though. Every Ivy Park item on the Adidas website — even the socks — are completely sold out. And no one seems concerned about looking like a Sainsbury’s employee.