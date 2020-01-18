Everything you need to know about Galveston’s 2020 Mardi Gras celebration

GALVESTON, Texas – The 109th Mardi Gras Galveston celebration is happening in just a few weeks. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

When is it?

The event will take place starting Feb. 14 and will last through Feb. 25

What can you expect?

According to the website, the event is the third-largest Mardi Gras celebration in the U.S. and more than 300,000 people are expected to attend.

There will plenty of things to do, including 30+ concerts, 22 parades, 20 balcony parties and five masked balls. Eventgoers can also explore the Galveston Strand, enjoy food and other fun happenings.

Who will be performing?

The headliners include Blue October, Bowling for Soup and La Leyenda, who will perform for Fiesta Gras, which is a day to celebrate Hispanic Heritage.

Bowling for Soup will perform on First Responders Day, which is Friday, Feb. 21. There will be free admission for all first responders, active military and veterans plus one guest.

Other performers include The Line Up, Sick Duck, Mambo Jazz Kings, The Kevin Anthony Band and a variety of EDM musicians for Electric Mardi Gras.

For the full lineup, visit the Mardi Gras Galveston website.

How much are tickets?

It all depends on when you want to go.

Weekend packages are priced at $18.90 per person. You can select which weekend you want to go. Each package includes general admission for Friday and Saturday, plus access to Electric Mardi Gras.

A five-day general admission package includes tickets for Feb 14-16, 21 and 22, plus entry into Electric Mardi Gras and Fiesta Mardi Gras for $45.75 per person.

Packages will not be available for sale the day of, so those will need to be purchased on the website ahead of time.

General admission tickets for Feb 14, 15, 21 and 22 are priced at $11.50 and include access to parades, bead catching, Electric Mardi Gras and live entertainment on two stages.

Tickets for Fed. 16 are $15 each and include all the parades, bead catching and Fiesta Gras.

All children under 12 are free with a parent or guardian.

For more information on general admission tickets or other tickets such as balcony or party tickets, visit the Mardi Gras Galveston website.

What about the parades?

There will be multiple parades each day of the celebration.

For a full look at the schedule, you can go to the Mardi Gras Galveston website.