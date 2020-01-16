Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after NFL star allegedly slapped security guard’s backside

The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after he allegedly made inappropriate physical contact with a security guard at the Superdome on Monday.

Video circulating on social media appears to show the NFL star slap the backside of the guard following LSU’s championship win.

Beckham is facing a battery charge, CBS Baton Rouge affiliate WAFB reports.

The incident took place inside the LSU locker room as they celebrated their national college football championship victory over Clemson University. Beckham, a former LSU star, was in the locker room to join in on the celebration.

The Cleveland Browns issued a statement on Thursday after learning of the arrest warrant.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation," a Browns spokesperson said.

Beckham was already in hot water with the NCAA and Southeastern Conference for allegedly handing out cash to LSU players after the championship, The Associated Press reports. The NCAA strictly forbids college players from receiving monetary benefits while playing.

"Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes," LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said in a statement to The Associated Press. "We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation."

Two former LSU football players told WAFB that they believe Beckham got caught up in the moment.

"He wasn't thinking at all. Again, this is something I think he has to learn from, and he will learn from it," former LSU player Darry Beckwith told WAFB.

(This story was originally published by CBS News on Jan. 16 at 1:32 p.m. ET)

