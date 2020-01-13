Here’s the list of this year’s Oscar nominations
LOS ANGELES – Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday, and they brought plenty of star power to the Feb. 9 ceremony — a good thing, too, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.
Thankfully, this Oscar year isn’t lacking for drama. Netflix is gunning for its first best picture win, a year after Alfonso Cuaron's “Roma” fell just short. It has not just one but at least two contenders led by Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman” and Noah Baumbach’s intimate divorce drama “Marriage Story.”
But in the lead up to Monday’s nominations, much of the momentum went to a pair of movies that exalt the big screen with showmanship and celebrity: Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sam Mendes’ continuous World War I thrill ride, “1917.” Hollywood, in the midst of a streaming upheaval, has so far favored the traditionally released movies.
The nominations were read by Issa Rae and John Cho.
And the nominees are
BEST PICTURE
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Knives Out, Written by Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story, Written by Noah Baumbach
- 1917, Written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Written by Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite, Screenplay by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- The Irishman, Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit, Screenplay by Taika Waititi
- Joker, Written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
- Little Women, Screenplay by Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes, Written by Anthony McCarten
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (North Macedonia)
- Les Misérables (France)
- Pain and Glory (Spain)
- Parasite (South Korea)
DOCUMENTARY - FEATURE
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
DOCUMENTARY - SHORT SUBJECT
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
ORIGINAL SCORE
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ORIGINAL SONG
- “I’m Standing With You,” from Breakthrough"
- Into the Unknown," from Frozen II
- “Stand Up,” from Harriet"
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again," from Rocketman
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” from Toy Story 4
SOUND EDITING
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND MIXING
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
COSTUME DESIGN
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
FILM EDITING
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
VISUAL EFFECTS
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
