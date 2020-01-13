Here’s the list of this year’s Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES – Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday, and they brought plenty of star power to the Feb. 9 ceremony — a good thing, too, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.

Thankfully, this Oscar year isn’t lacking for drama. Netflix is gunning for its first best picture win, a year after Alfonso Cuaron's “Roma” fell just short. It has not just one but at least two contenders led by Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman” and Noah Baumbach’s intimate divorce drama “Marriage Story.”

But in the lead up to Monday’s nominations, much of the momentum went to a pair of movies that exalt the big screen with showmanship and celebrity: Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sam Mendes’ continuous World War I thrill ride, “1917.” Hollywood, in the midst of a streaming upheaval, has so far favored the traditionally released movies.

The nominations were read by Issa Rae and John Cho.

And the nominees are

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out , Written by Rian Johnson

Marriage Story , Written by Noah Baumbach

1917, Written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , Written by Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Screenplay by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman , Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit , Screenplay by Taika Waititi

Joker , Written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women , Screenplay by Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Written by Anthony McCarten

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

DOCUMENTARY - FEATURE

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

DOCUMENTARY - SHORT SUBJECT

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ORIGINAL SONG

“I’m Standing With You,” from Breakthrough "

Into the Unknown," from Frozen II

“Stand Up,” from Harriet "

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again," from Rocketman

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” from Toy Story 4

SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

FILM EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

VISUAL EFFECTS