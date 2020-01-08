See Rod Stewart perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion this summer
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Rod Stewart is coming to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion Aug. 30 as part of his 2020 North American Summer tour.
The venue said fans will be able to see Stewart perform major hits such as “Maggie May,” “The First Cut is the Deepest,” “Tonight’s the Night” and “Have I Told You Lately,” which exemplify his catchy and raw style.
Stewart will be joined on tour by rock n’ roll band Cheap Trick.
Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation.
The legendary singer-songwriter is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 250 million records sold worldwide during his career, according to his website.
