Justin Bieber Reveals Battle With Lyme Disease, Says More Will Be Shown in Upcoming Documentary

Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The 25-year-old singer revealed his battle with Lyme disease on his Instagram on Wednesday, after TMZ reported that the singer would talk about his serious symptoms in his upcoming YouTube documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

"While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like sh*t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," Bieber began, before confirming that people will find out more in his series. "These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly…you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!"

"It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP," he concluded.

Bieber talks about the serious symptoms he endured in 2019, which he says went undiagnosed until late last year, per the site. According to the report, Bieber battled extreme depression because he was suffering and no one knew what was wrong with him, referencing paparazzi photos of the singer crying.

TMZ also reports that in the documentary, which premieres Jan. 27, Bieber says he was given different types of medicine before being properly diagnosed that caused his skin to break out, which has since cleared up. Now, he is reportedly on proper medicine and says he is physically and mentally ready for his upcoming album release and tour.

ET has reached out to Bieber's rep for comment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash called erythema migrans. Other celebrities who suffer from Lyme disease include Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne as well as Yolanda and Bella Hadid.

Meanwhile, in February 2019, Bieber got candid about dealing with depression in a joint interview with his wife, Hailey, for Vogue, though he alluded to it being caused by becoming famous at such a young age. Specifically, he talked about why he cut his Purpose tour short in 2017.

"I got really depressed on tour," he said. "I haven't talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time."

"I've been successful since I was 13, so I didn't really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did," he continued. "I just needed some time to evaluate myself: who I am, what I want out of my life, my relationships, who I want to be -- stuff that when you’re so immersed in the music business you kind of lose sight of."

Later that month, a source told ET that Bieber was receiving treatment for depression.

"Justin is receiving treatment for depression, something he's struggled with for a while and was recently honest about in his Vogue interview," a source said at the time. "Justin never had an authentic childhood due to accelerated fame and struggles with wanting normalcy."

"He felt he needed an emotional tuneup and with the help of his wife, family and friends, he's seeking help," the source added.

Meanwhile, in a preview for Bieber's new 10-part YouTube series, his manager, Scooter Braun, talks about his highly anticipated musical comeback this year. Bieber already dropped a new song, "Yummy," on Jan. 2.

"No one's ever grown up in the history of humanity like Justin Bieber," Braun says. "He's taken a very long break, and in that time, he's found his wife, he's grown a lot, and he's ready to express himself through music."

Bieber also notes, "As humans, we go through so many ups and downs. So many good seasons, bad seasons. This album is different because of where I'm at in my life. I'm excited. I'm just nervous a little bit. When you're doing what you're good at, you just feel like you're where you're supposed to be."

