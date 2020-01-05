2020 Golden Globe Awards: The Complete Winners List
It's time to celebrate the best in film and television at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards!
Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the awards season kickoff show is taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Marriage Story was the year's most-nominated film, with six nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five apiece.
Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable topped the TV side, each scoring four nominations. (For ET's biggest snubs and surprises, check out movies here and TV here.)
BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
1917 The Irishman Joker Marriage Story The Two Popes
BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name Jojo Rabbit Knives Out Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Rocketman
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan, Little Women Charlize Theron, Bombshell Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory Adam Driver, Marriage Story Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Ana de Armas, Knives Out Awkwafina, The Farewell Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart Emma Thompson, Late Night
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, Knives Out Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Taron Egerton, Rocketman Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell Annette Bening, The Report Laura Dern, Marriage Story Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes Al Pacino, The Irishman Joe Pesci, The Irishman Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite Sam Mendes, 1917 Todd Phillips, Joker Martin Scorsese, The Irishman Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach Parasite - Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED
Frozen II How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World The Lion King Missing Link Toy Story 4
BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE
The Farewell Les Misérables Pain and Glory Parasite Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir Marriage Story - Randy Newman 1917 - Thomas Newman Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE
"Beautiful Ghosts," Cats - Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman - Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin "Into the Unknown," Frozen II - Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez "Spirit," The Lion King - Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé "Stand Up," Harriet - Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
Big Little Lies The Crown Killing Eve The Morning Show Succession
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Barry Fleabag The Kominsky Method The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel The Politician
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Catch-22 Chernobyl Fosse/Verdon The Loudest Voice Unbelievable
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Olivia Colman, The Crown Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession Kit Harington, Game of Thrones Rami Malek, Mr. Robot Tobias Menzies, The Crown Billy Porter, Pose
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method Bill Hader, Barry Ben Platt, The Politician Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable Joey King, The Act Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice Jared Harris, Chernobyl Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Arquette, The Act Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Toni Collette, Unbelievable Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies Emily Watson, Chernobyl
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method Kieran Culkin, Succession Andrew Scott, Fleabag Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl Henry Winkler, Barry
THE CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD
Tom Hanks
THE CAROL BURNETT AWARD
Ellen DeGeneres
