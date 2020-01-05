2020 Golden Globe Awards: The Complete Winners List

Published: January 5, 2020, 8:00 am Updated: January 6, 2020, 4:56 am

It's time to celebrate the best in film and television at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards!

Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the awards season kickoff show is taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Marriage Story was the year's most-nominated film, with six nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five apiece.

Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable topped the TV side, each scoring four nominations. (For ET's biggest snubs and surprises, check out movies here and TV here.)

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

1917 The Irishman Joker Marriage Story The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name Jojo Rabbit Knives Out Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Rocketman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan, Little Women Charlize Theron, Bombshell Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory Adam Driver, Marriage Story Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ana de Armas, Knives Out Awkwafina, The Farewell Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart Emma Thompson, Late Night

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, Knives Out Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Taron Egerton, Rocketman Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell Annette Bening, The Report Laura Dern, Marriage Story Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes Al Pacino, The Irishman Joe Pesci, The Irishman Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite Sam Mendes, 1917 Todd Phillips, Joker Martin Scorsese, The Irishman Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach Parasite - Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED

Frozen II How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World The Lion King Missing Link Toy Story 4

BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE

The Farewell Les Misérables Pain and Glory Parasite Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir Marriage Story - Randy Newman 1917 - Thomas Newman Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE

"Beautiful Ghosts," Cats - Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman - Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin "Into the Unknown," Frozen II - Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez "Spirit," The Lion King - Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé "Stand Up," Harriet - Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Big Little Lies The Crown Killing Eve The Morning Show Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry Fleabag The Kominsky Method The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel The Politician

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Catch-22 Chernobyl Fosse/Verdon The Loudest Voice Unbelievable

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Olivia Colman, The Crown Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession Kit Harington, Game of Thrones Rami Malek, Mr. Robot Tobias Menzies, The Crown Billy Porter, Pose

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method Bill Hader, Barry Ben Platt, The Politician Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable Joey King, The Act Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice Jared Harris, Chernobyl Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette, The Act Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Toni Collette, Unbelievable Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method Kieran Culkin, Succession Andrew Scott, Fleabag Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl Henry Winkler, Barry

THE CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD

Tom Hanks

THE CAROL BURNETT AWARD

Ellen DeGeneres

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais, airs live from The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

