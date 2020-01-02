Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Generous New Year’s Tip as Part of 2020 Challenge

Donnie Wahlberg is all about giving back.

One server got very lucky after the New Kids on the Block member kicked off the year by leaving a generous tip after dining at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois. Wahlberg's wife, Jenny McCarthy, took and shared a snap of his receipt, which included a $2,020 tip, rounding out his total bill to $2,098.

".@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge," McCarthy tweeted on New Year's Day. Soon after, the post was filled with sweet messages, as well as some who were shocked and awed by the Blue Bloods star's actions.

This isn't the first time that Wahlberg has shelled out a large sum of money for a tip. In July 2017, he tipped $2,000 on an $82 meal at a Charlotte, North Carolina, Waffle House.

"My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars-- for years!" the singer wrote on Instagram. "So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!"

And in June of that same year, Wahlberg left the Edgewater, Maryland, location's night crew a $500 gratuity for their service, also taking to social media to rave about his experience.

