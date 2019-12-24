Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s toddler gets massive playhouse from grandma for Christmas

HOUSTON – Stormi Webster, the daughter of Houston-native rapper Travis Scott and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner got a new crib for Christmas from grandmother Kris Jenner.

But it’s not the crib you’d expect a 1-year-old to have.

It’s a massive, 2-story playhouse.

Screengrab from Kylie Jenner's vlog.

The younger Jenner documented the moment in her Christmas Vlog on YouTube. Before showing it to the little tyke, Kris Jenner showed it to her daughter. In the Vlog the two talk about how the furniture in the house was once owned by Kylie when she was Stormi’s age. The older Jenner said she wanted Kylie to have the same memories with Stormi that she had of Kylie growing up.

The playhouse has a lot of features including air conditioning, a little wooden kitchen picnic table, a bed and cradle, a vanity, and a balcony and outdoor patio.

See Jenner’s Vlog below. Skip ahead to 2.58 in the video when she begins talking about the surprise from Kris Jenner: