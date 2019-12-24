Lizzo claps back at Dr. Boyce Watkins after body shaming tweet

HOUSTON – Popular Houston artist Lizzo didn’t seem to take too kindly to the negative tweet Dr. Boyce Watkins sent out about her body.

Watkins, who is best known as a political analyst and social commentator and was once a visiting scholar at Texas Southern, took a shot at Lizzo’s weight and even went as far as to say by supporting Lizzo, people are encouraging others to live an unhealthy lifestyle.

In a tweet, Watkins wrote, “#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

As we have come to expect from Lizzo, she certainly had something to say. She politely explained to Watkins why she is so popular and concluded by telling the good doctor to her name out of his mouth.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me,” she wrote.