‘Hooves, hide, hair, horns’: Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is getting his own TV show

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will be the host of a new TV show next year that will highlight the state’s agriculture industry.

“Texas Agriculture Matters” will premiere Jan. 21 on RFD-TV, a television network that airs programming focused on issues and interests important to rural communities. The show is being marketed as delivering an equal dose of agricultural policy, local products, western heritage and rural lifestyle.

“This show is a great opportunity to give folks from across the nation a big Texas welcome as we explain exactly why Texas agriculture matters,” Miller said in a written statement. “We’ll be talking about the big issues in Texas agriculture and highlighting hooves, hide, hair, horns and everything in between.”

The show will be filmed at the RFD-TV studios at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

“The real stars of this show are the Texas farmers and ranchers who provide the food and fiber we all need,” Miller said. “These are the men and women who keep our ag industry $110 billion strong and our agriculture heritage alive.”

Miller introduced the show last week during an appearance on “Western Sports Roundup” in Las Vegas.

Commissioner Miller LIVE on WSR Posted by Texas Department of Agriculture on Friday, December 13, 2019

According to officials at the Texas Department of Agriculture, Miller is getting no compensation for his participation in the show.

Miller is no stranger to the media. He has hosted his own radio show in the past and is the voice of the department’s Daily Market Roundup that is broadcast across the state.