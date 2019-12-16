Snoop Dogg to perform in Houston Monday night

HOUSTON – Snoop Dogg is in the house — literally. He will be performing at the House of Blues Houston Monday night.

The rapper wears many hats including producing, writing and he’s even hosted a cooking show with Martha Stewart called “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” for two seasons.

His concert begins at 7 p.m. Seating and tickets are limited. Click here for more information about tickets.

Snoop Dogg will not only be in town for his concert but he will also join Houston rapper Trae tha Truth Wednesday for a Christmas giveaway.