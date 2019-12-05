Talking tamales: This hack will seriously cut your prep time for this holiday favorite
HOUSTON – Tamales are a holiday favorite, but cooking and assembling them can be a messy, time-consuming process.
However, there’s a Facebook video hack that continues to go viral year after year, showing how to assemble tamales in just a few seconds.
The video, originally published in 2017, now has more than 29 million views.
Watch this woman’s ingenious hack in the video below.
Posted by Christina Fuentes Rosendahl on Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.