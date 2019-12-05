‘No Time to Die’ trailer is a wild ride

Holy crap on a cracker Daniel Craig!

The new trailer for the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die" debuted Wednesday and boy is it meant to excite the senses.

So much has changed since Bond (played by Craig) decided to leave the spy game at the end of "Spectre" in 2015.

But you didn't think 007 was just going to rest on a beach in Jamaica did you?

"His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help," according to the trailer's description on YouTube. "The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

It also puts him in the crosshairs of a new villain played by Academy Award winner Rami Malek.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright.

“No Time to Die” hits theaters on April 8, 2020.