Jimmy Buffett, Coral Reefer Band performing at Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion in Spring 2020

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will be performing at the Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion in the Spring of 2020 as part of Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour.

The concert, intended to transport Parrotheads to an island state-of-mind, is set to start at 8 p.m. on May 16.

“This will be (Buffett’s) 24th show at the venue, which makes him one of the most prolific performers to ever play on our stage," said Jerry MacDonald, president and chief executive officer. "He always puts on a great concert and is a crowd favorite at The Pavilion. Fins up!”

Ticket prices range from $47.25 for lawn access, up to $150.25 for a reserved pit seat.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 through Live Nation.

Buffett’s last time performing at the venue was on June 1, 2019.

Buffet’s popular hit “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere" won a Country Music Association award and an Academy of Country Music award in 2003, as well as a People’s Choice award in 2004.