15 September events in Houston you should plan for

HOUSTON - Mark your calendars and grab your tickets for some of Houston's hottest concerts, performances, events and festivals this fall.
Festivals
Fall Wine and Jazz Festival
When: Sept. 7 to 8
Where: Midtown Park
What: The outdoor festival will offer two days of jazz, food and drinks.
Website: http://www.martinibluhouston.com
Shrimp Fest 2019
When: Sept. 7 to 8
Where: Traders Village
What: The two-day festival will offer fresh shrimp and live entertainment. Also, enjoy all the shopping, food and family fun at Traders Village.
Website: https://tradersvillage.com/
Beaumont Craft Beer Fest
When: Sept. 14
Where: The Event Centre Beaumont
What: The festival will showcase Texas and national craft breweries.
Website: http://www.beaumontcvb.com/
Houston JerkFest 2019
When: Sept. 14
Where: Midtown Park
What: Houston JerkFest is a food and music festival that is centered around a jerk cook-off competition where contestants compete for both prizes and recognition. There will also be a kids zone, food, vendors and family fun.
Website: https://www.houstonjerkfestinc.com/
Houston Career Fair
When: Sept. 25
Where: Crowne Plaza Houston-River Oaks
What: Houston Career Fairs will give guests the opportunity to meet with and speak to top employers and interview for different positions during the day.
Website: https://www.nationalcareerfairs.com/
Oktoberfest Houston
When: Sept. 27 to 28
Where: Water Works at Buffalo Bayou
What: Guests will get to enjoy a Houston beer fest with a German twist. Festival goers will put on their lederhosen and dirndls while enjoying a variety of German and craft beer with Texas polka music. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit, Play for Life Houston.
Website: https://www.oktoberfesthouston.com/
BAM! Brazosport Arts in Media Festival
When: Sept. 27 to 29
Where: The Clarion at Brazosport College & The City of Clute
What: This three-day festival is a short film and animation competition for high school and college students. Festival attendees will get to enjoy showing of festival entrees along with VIP's and festival supporters getting to attend the finalist films premiere and awards presentation.
Website: http://www.bam-festival.org/
Concerts
Common with the Houston Symphony
When: Sept. 4
Where: Jones Hall
What: Award-winning hip-hop artist, film producer, poet and actor Common will join the Houston Symphony for a one-night only showcase of his biggest hits.
Website: https://www.houstonsymphony.org/
Silent Film/Live Music
When: Sept. 6
Where: Discovery Green
What: At 8 p.m. there will be a '20s dancing and costume contest. At 9 p.m. the Two Star Symphony will perform its original score- to "Girl Shy," a classic romance comedy.
Website: https://www.discoverygreen.com/
John Mayer
When: Sept. 8
Where: Toyota Center
What: Grammy award-winning artist, John Mayer, will return to the Toyota Center to perform two sets of music that span his entire career with no opening act.
Website: https://www.toyotacenter.com/
KISS
When: Sept. 9
Where: Toyota Center
What: Don't miss your final chance to see rock & roll hall of famers, KISS. This will be the second leg of their final tour ever.
Website: https://www.toyotacenter.com/
Stravinsky's Firebird- Houston Symphony
When: Sept. 19, 21 and 22
Where: Jones Hall
What: The Houston Symphony will perform an orchestral innovation of Stravinsky's red-hot "Firebird."
Website: https://www.houstonsymphony.org/
Carrie Underwood
When: Sept. 21
Where: Toyota Center
What: Seven-time Grammy winner, Carrie Underwood, will return to the Houston Toyota Center. She will be performing her "Cry Pretty" album that was released in September 2018.
Website: https://www.toyotacenter.com/
Jonas Brothers
When: Sept. 26
Where: Toyota Center
What: The Jonas Brothers will return to the Toyota Center for their comeback album, "Happiness Begins." They will be accompanied by special guest, Jordan McGraw.
Website: https://www.toyotacenter.com/
Gershwin's Piano Concerto & Porgy and Bess- Houston Symphony
When: Sept. 27 to 29
Where: Jones Hall
What: The Houston Symphony will perform film audience favorite, "Gershwin's Concerto," along with the familiar melodies of "Porgy and Bess."
Website: https://www.houstonsymphony.org/
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.