15 September events in Houston you should plan for

Festivals

Fall Wine and Jazz Festival

When: Sept. 7 to 8

Where: Midtown Park

What: The outdoor festival will offer two days of jazz, food and drinks.

Website: http://www.martinibluhouston.com

Shrimp Fest 2019

When: Sept. 7 to 8

Where: Traders Village

What: The two-day festival will offer fresh shrimp and live entertainment. Also, enjoy all the shopping, food and family fun at Traders Village.

Website: https://tradersvillage.com/

Beaumont Craft Beer Fest

When: Sept. 14

Where: The Event Centre Beaumont

What: The festival will showcase Texas and national craft breweries.

Website: http://www.beaumontcvb.com/

Houston JerkFest 2019

When: Sept. 14

Where: Midtown Park

What: Houston JerkFest is a food and music festival that is centered around a jerk cook-off competition where contestants compete for both prizes and recognition. There will also be a kids zone, food, vendors and family fun.

Website: https://www.houstonjerkfestinc.com/

Houston Career Fair

When: Sept. 25

Where: Crowne Plaza Houston-River Oaks

What: Houston Career Fairs will give guests the opportunity to meet with and speak to top employers and interview for different positions during the day.

Website: https://www.nationalcareerfairs.com/

Oktoberfest Houston

When: Sept. 27 to 28

Where: Water Works at Buffalo Bayou

What: Guests will get to enjoy a Houston beer fest with a German twist. Festival goers will put on their lederhosen and dirndls while enjoying a variety of German and craft beer with Texas polka music. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit, Play for Life Houston.

Website: https://www.oktoberfesthouston.com/

BAM! Brazosport Arts in Media Festival

When: Sept. 27 to 29

Where: The Clarion at Brazosport College & The City of Clute

What: This three-day festival is a short film and animation competition for high school and college students. Festival attendees will get to enjoy showing of festival entrees along with VIP's and festival supporters getting to attend the finalist films premiere and awards presentation.

Website: http://www.bam-festival.org/

Concerts

Common with the Houston Symphony

When: Sept. 4

Where: Jones Hall

What: Award-winning hip-hop artist, film producer, poet and actor Common will join the Houston Symphony for a one-night only showcase of his biggest hits.

Website: https://www.houstonsymphony.org/

Silent Film/Live Music

When: Sept. 6

Where: Discovery Green

What: At 8 p.m. there will be a '20s dancing and costume contest. At 9 p.m. the Two Star Symphony will perform its original score- to "Girl Shy," a classic romance comedy.

Website: https://www.discoverygreen.com/

John Mayer

When: Sept. 8

Where: Toyota Center

What: Grammy award-winning artist, John Mayer, will return to the Toyota Center to perform two sets of music that span his entire career with no opening act.

Website: https://www.toyotacenter.com/

KISS

When: Sept. 9

Where: Toyota Center

What: Don't miss your final chance to see rock & roll hall of famers, KISS. This will be the second leg of their final tour ever.

Website: https://www.toyotacenter.com/

Stravinsky's Firebird- Houston Symphony

When: Sept. 19, 21 and 22

Where: Jones Hall

What: The Houston Symphony will perform an orchestral innovation of Stravinsky's red-hot "Firebird."

Website: https://www.houstonsymphony.org/

Carrie Underwood

When: Sept. 21

Where: Toyota Center

What: Seven-time Grammy winner, Carrie Underwood, will return to the Houston Toyota Center. She will be performing her "Cry Pretty" album that was released in September 2018.

Website: https://www.toyotacenter.com/

Jonas Brothers

When: Sept. 26

Where: Toyota Center

What: The Jonas Brothers will return to the Toyota Center for their comeback album, "Happiness Begins." They will be accompanied by special guest, Jordan McGraw.

Website: https://www.toyotacenter.com/

Gershwin's Piano Concerto & Porgy and Bess- Houston Symphony

When: Sept. 27 to 29

Where: Jones Hall

What: The Houston Symphony will perform film audience favorite, "Gershwin's Concerto," along with the familiar melodies of "Porgy and Bess."

Website: https://www.houstonsymphony.org/

