12 of Houston's BEST dad jokes for Father's Day

HOUSTON - Father's Day is here and what better to ring in the day than with some dad jokes?

We asked you for your best, and y'all delivered:

People are usually shocked when they find out I’m not a very good electrician.

Why did the dolphin cross the ocean?

He wanted to get to the other tide!

I had a joke about paper that I was going to share.

I’ve decided that it’s too tearable.

Guy walks into a bar. He said, "Ouch! who put that there??"

Have you tried the restaurant on the moon?

Great food but no atmosphere.

Beef stew can’t be used as a password. It’s not stroganoff.

Why did Tigger stick his head in the toilet?

He was looking for Pooh.

What did the baby corn say to the mom corn?

Where’s pop corn?

Wanna hear a joke about construction?

I'm still working on it

Walking into any aquarium or fish restaurant

"(I don't know), y’all, something smells fishy here."

Ever try blindfolded archery? You'll never know what you're missing.

I have a rain gauge I named Rudolph the Red. Why? Because Rudolph the Red knows rain, dear.

