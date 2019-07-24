10 natural, spectacular places to go swimming in Texas

HOUSTON - It's no secret it gets hot in Texas, but sometimes the community pool just isn't enough to cool you off.

The Lone Star State has plenty of beautiful places where you and your family can enjoy some time away from the hustle and bustle and just cool off and enjoy nature.

Here are some spots to go swimming around the state:

North

TPWD

Dinosaur Valley State Park

Where: 1629 Park Road 59, Glen Rose, TX 76043

Highlights: Visitors can swim in the same place where dinosaurs once walked, learn about them in the visitor center exhibit or hike along the same paths taken by the prehistoric creatures.

Website: Tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/dinosaur-valley

Pilot Knoll Park

Where: 218A Orchid Hill Road, Argyle, TX 76226

Highlights: Enjoy up to 85 acres of nature and take a dip in the roped-off portion of the lake, or rent a paddle board or kayak and enjoy some time on the water fishing or exploring.

Website: Highlandvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/1

Central

Hancock Springs

Where: 1600 281 South, Lampasas, TX 76550

Highlights: Take a dip in the spring-fed pool. Kids can spend time at the playground before enjoying a meal in the picnic area.

Website: Lampasas.org/367/Hancock-Springs-Park

Barton Springs Pool

Where: 2201 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX 78704

Highlights: The pool is within the 358-acre Zilker Park and stays at a cool 68 to 70 degrees year-round. Visitors can cool off in the 3-acre pool or enjoy time relaxing in the shade.

Website: Austintexas.gov/department/barton-springs-pool

East

TPWD

Lake Livingston

Where: 300 Park Road 65, Livingston, TX 77351

Highlights: It is one of the largest lakes in the state, and people can enjoy everything from swimming to fishing. It is notorious for its large population of white bass.

Website: Tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/lake-livingston

TPWD

Daingerfield State Park

Where: 455 Park Road 17, Daingerfield, TX 75638

Highlights: The main attraction at this Texas Park are the towering trees. People can enjoy a swim in the lake or go fishing, since there is no license required to fish from a boat or the shore within the park.

Website: Tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/daingerfield

South

Coleto Creek Park

Where: 365 Coleto Park Road, Victoria, TX 77905

Highlights: The park has sandy beaches, and the marked swimming area is a good spot for young swimmers. There also two playgrounds, a 200-foot, lighted fishing pier and more.

Website: Gbra.org/coletocreekpark/

TPWD

Palmetto State Park

Where: 78 Park Road 11 South, Gonzales, TX 78629-5180

Highlights: Enjoy a taste of the tropics in Texas at this dwarf palmetto-covered park. People can swim, canoe, fish and more at one of the multiple water sources, including the San Marcos River and Oxbow Lake.

Website: Tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/palmetto

West

TPWD

Balmorhea State Park

Where: 9207 TX-17, Toyahvale, TX 79786

Highlights: The star of the show is the crystal-clear water and the spring-fed pool, which is the largest in the world. People can swim, scuba dive and enjoy the 1.3 acres of pool.

Website: Tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/balmorhea

Fort Clark Springs swimming pool

Where: 310 Swim Park Lane, Brackettville, TX 78832

Highlights: The best thing about the Las Moras spring-fed pool is that even on a sweltering hot day, the water is guaranteed to keep you refreshed with its year-round temperature of 68 degrees.

Website: Fortclark.com/swimming-pool.html

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.