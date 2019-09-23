10 Houston festivals you need to attend this Fall

Getty Images

HOUSTON - With the cooler Fall temperatures around the corner, the arrival of Halloween, leaves and pumpkin flavored everything quickly awaits.

Houston has plenty to offer to celebrate the Fall season between different Oktoberfests, Halloween and fall festivals. Get ready to drink your beer, take pictures at the pumpkin patch and get your kids into the Halloween spirit as these 10 Fall festivals.

Here are 10 Fall festivals in the Houston area:

1. Oktoberfest Houston

When: Sept. 27 and Sept. 28

Where: The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou

What: If you can't make it to Munich this year, you're in good hands. The Oktoberfest Houston allows guests to celebrate accordingly in their lederhosen and dirndls where they can drink German and craft beer while jamming out to polka music. And you're even drinking beer for a good cause because the sales benefit local non-profits. General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door for Friday. General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door for Saturday. Tickets include participation in the Olympiad games, adult and kid fun zones, nine holes of miniature golf and kids 15 and under get in free. There will be plenty of beer and food vendors at the event. Carpooling to the event is strongly encouraged.

Website: https://www.oktoberfesthouston.com/

2. King's Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 18-20

Where: Weekend one is at King's Biergarten & Restaurant in Pearland. Weekend two is at King's BierHaus in Houston.

What: If you want to go to Oktoberfest 2020 in Munich, this festival could be your grand prize. Each person who buys a ticket will receive a raffle ticket to the grand prize drawing, which includes flight, hotel, Oktoberfest tent reservations and a tour guide for Oktoberfest 2020 in Munich. The festival also offers Bavarian bull riding, a local celebrity dunking booth, jousting, a cornhole, ceremonial keg tapping and live performances.

Website: https://www.kingsoktoberfest.com/

3. Texas Renaissance Festival

When: Oct. 5- Dec. 1

Where: 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363

What: Celebrate the Texas Renaissance Festival's 45th anniversary by attending one of the many themed weekends ranging from Oktoberfest, pirate adventure, all hallows eve and celtic Christmas. From the premier shopping, food, entertainment and activities, the Renaissance Festival attracts over 500,000 guests a year and is sure not to disappoint.

Website: https://www.texrenfest.com/

4. Zoo Boo at the Houston Zoo

When: Oct. 11-13, Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27

Where: The Houston Zoo

What: Let the kids enjoy the Houston Zoo with Halloween-themed activities. Zoo Boo is being presented by LyondellBasell and will feature the Whataburger pumpkin patch, a monster mural, a spooky stamp station, a DJ, photo ops and more. All Zoo Boo activities are included in the regular zoo admission.

Website: https://www.houstonzoo.org/events/zoo-boo-2/

5. 5th Ward Unity Fall Fest 2019

When: Oct. 19

Where: Lyons Unity MBC Parking Lot

What: This event is free to the public and family friendly. Events will include gifts, games, live music, face painting, raffles, food trucks, a motorcycle and car show and more. More vendors, entertainers and volunteers are being accepted.

Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unity-fall-festival-2019-free-to-the-public-tickets-66357393751

6. 9th Annual Houston Halloween Fest

When: Oct. 19

Where: 325 W. 19th St., 77008

What: With a $10 or more donation for entry, guests will have access to live music, food trucks, business and art vendors, beer tents supporting the Pup Squad Animal Rescue, a kids costume contest, moonwalks, face painting, arts and crafts, a magic show and more. Children 11 and under get in for free. All proceeds benefit the Too Ghoul for School Education Fund.

Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/9th-annual-houston-halloween-festival-tickets-62887035817

7. Nature Discovery Center's Pumpkin Patch & Fall Festival

When: Oct. 19 and 20

Where: Nature Discovery Center – Hana and Arthur Ginzbarg

What: Get in the Halloween spirit with a pumpkin patch along with food trucks, a bounce house, an obstacle course and sno balls. LaWell photography will be at the event to take pictures of the kids or snap the perfect holiday card photo. There will also be local vendors selling bows, jewelry, wreaths and more.

Website: https://naturediscoverycenter.org/event/pumpkin-patch/

8. Galveston Island Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 25 and 26

Where: First Lutheran Church of Galveston

What: Bring the Oktoberfest spirit to Galveston for this free weekend of fun. There will be music and dance entertainment on the island with food, shopping, a cake wheel, silent auction and more. Don't forget to dress the part and enjoy a sausage dinner, Helga's strudel and plenty of beer.

Website: https://galvestonoktoberfest.com/here/

9. Heights Fall Festival

When: Oct. 26

Where: Vital Family Chiropractic

What: Vital Family Chiropractic will be putting on a community fall festival complete with a pumpkin patch, a kid's costume contest, carnival games, a scavenger hunt and local heights vendors.

Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heights-fall-festival-tickets-72132507271

10. Houston Family Fun Fest- Evelyn's Park

When: Oct. 27

Where: Evelyn's Park

What: This bi-annual event in Bellaire will help families kick off Halloween with crafts, games, inflatables, face painting, prizes and live entertainment.

Website: https://mommypoppins.com/houston-kids/event/free/houston-family-fun-fest-evelyns-park

