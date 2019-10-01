'We are no longer in Hawkins': 'Stranger Things' renewed for fourth season

Will Eleven and Mike reunite... again? Is Billy really dead? What happened to Hopper? What's up with that Russian prison tease?

So. Many. Questions.

And we're hoping they'll all be answered in the fourth season of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things."

The streaming service announced the show's return Monday, saying the Duffer Brothers, the creators of the series, have also signed on "to a multi-year film and series overall deal."

"The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we're thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what the Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down."

We can't either.

On the show's fourth season, the only clue the video announcement offers is this: "We are no longer in Hawkins."

Cue the theories.

And cue the excitement.

The show's plot has so far centered in a small Indiana town where a group of teenagers, a mom and a sheriff try to untangle mysteries surrounding a nearby lab with the help of a young girl with telekinetic and telepathetic powers.

"Stranger Things" has earned 30 Emmy nominations and won six Emmys.

