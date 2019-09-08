'This Is Us' star Susan Kelechi Watson is engaged

Jaime Lincoln Smith and Susan Kelechi Watson attend the "The Apollo" screening during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at The Apollo Theater on April 24, 2019 in New York City.

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson and actor Jaime Lincoln Smith are becoming an "us."

The "This Is Us" star posted a picture of her engagement ring Saturday, announcing that she was engaged to Smith, known for his roles in "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Law & Order."

"Forever Ever" they both captioned the pictures.

"'Theyll say its love/And they'll know its love/For when they call its name/it will answer to love/Without hesitation' ~me," the post said.

Her ring featured a blue center stone surrounded by small diamonds on the band.

Watson stars as Beth Pearson, one half of a fan-favorite couple alongside Sterling K. Brown's Randall Pearson, on NBC's "This Is Us."

