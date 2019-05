Emilia Clarke seen in "Game of Thrones" with the Starbucks cup.

HOUSTON - The coffee cup found in the latest "Game of Thrones" episode was a hit among this week's round of memes celebrating the HBO show, but there were so many things to meme-ify this week, from the death of favorite characters to predictions for next week's expected epic battle.

Here are some of our favorite memes featuring themes from this week's episode (** SPOILERS AHEAD! **)

So... the one and only sister on the whole epic, years-long series? That’s what you wanna do? Okay. #GOT pic.twitter.com/O5G6YZMj0g — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 6, 2019

So Ned keept the secret for 18 years only for Sansa to spill it in a day #gameofthrones #got pic.twitter.com/u3IpMxyKKH — Ghost (@cupzsthx) May 6, 2019

Arya deciding which face she’s gonna use to kill Cersei next week#GameofThrones #GoT

pic.twitter.com/KWxuMDXSNY — Nabila ALdosarry (@nabilaaldosary) May 6, 2019

Sansa on her way to tell everyone that Jon’s been making out with his aunt immediately after swearing she wouldn’t #gameofthrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/TXc2NsDO30 — Christian (@saddestballad) May 6, 2019

Someone left a coffee cup in front of the mother of dragons 🐉 #GOT #StarBucks pic.twitter.com/u1xf2RtDIs — Gabriel Argudo Jr (@GabrielArgudoJr) May 6, 2019

The one true ruler of the seven kingdoms. #GOT pic.twitter.com/Hn4db7Lulp — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) May 6, 2019

#GoT Arya Starkbucks

Winter is Mocha pic.twitter.com/aRiEhxdyNE — meymi bin michelangelo (@baskentlive) May 6, 2019

You don't have to look very hard to see the impact great teachers can have on the arc of history. #TeacherAppreciationWeek #got pic.twitter.com/yraIlN4W1X — Andrew Stief (@ChiefOfStief) May 6, 2019

Everyone at winterfell: WINE ALL AROUND LETS GET FUCKED UP!



Dany: I’m good with my upside down caramel macchiato with extra whip and a shot of espresso



😂😂 #GOT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/vA98zG8XDH — Louis (@Comeback_Kid25) May 6, 2019

Me LITERALLY trying to piece together the #GoT families and who’s who when they mention their names pic.twitter.com/yIWgmDesnj — Bro Bro (@23miguell) May 6, 2019

The face I give when I want instant noodles #GOT pic.twitter.com/43448EzUE3 — Liam King (@LiamKingFilms) May 6, 2019

There’s only one way to see who’s responsible for the rogue coffee cup... #GoT pic.twitter.com/buRquvwdEm — brian stewart (@stewman86) May 6, 2019

