"Friends" reunion trailer is a fake

HOUSTON - Sorry to burst your bubble, but that movie trailer making the rounds on your feeds showing a “Friends” reunion is a fake.

Posted on Smasher, the faux “Friends” fun shows what appears to be Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey all together again.

"The One With the Reunion" trailer shows modern-day scenes of all the familiar faces.

As TODAY reported, the plot focuses on where the once close-knit group would be years after the 2004 series finale.

"This picks up a few years where the final season left off with (Ross' kids) Ben and Emma grown up," a description from creators at Smasher reads. "Mike and Phoebe have trouble with marriage, Monica and Chandler are getting a divorce, Joey couldn't find someone, and Ross and Rachel have trouble after many years of not being together! Filled with some surprise appearances by today's actors, along with some old friends (no pun intended), this movie will be an all-star extravaganza, while showing a lesson in being there for each other."

TODAY noted the clip is cobbled together from mini-reunions the stars have held on their own post-"Friends" projects -- when Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunited on "Cougar Town" and when David Schwimmer paid a visit to Matt LeBlanc's "Episodes."

The video has been viewed more than 3.8 million times.

"Friends" fans weighed in with their comments about the faux reunion.

Marianna Catherinne wrote, "OMG. How I wish that was true﻿."

A fan named Nicola wrote, "DO IT!!! Been watching the box set religiously since I was 11. DO IT. DO IT. DO IT!﻿"

What do you think? Should "Friends" reunite like several recent shows, such as "Will & Grace"?

