'Friends' Fans Can Watch Episodes in a Movie Theater to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Friends fans, listen up!

The 25th anniversary of the beloved show's arrival is right around the corner and an event is being staged to allow diehard lovers of Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe, Chandler and Ross to see the gang on the big screen!

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. are partnering to bring 12 classic episodes of the show to select theaters during the week of Sept. 22., the date the show debuted in 1994. Not only will fans get to enjoy Friends in theaters, the original 35mm camera negatives have been newly remastered in 4K to offer attendees a truly dazzling experience.

But the fun doesn't end there. Each screening will also include some never-before-seen content and exclusive interviews to mark the occasion.

"The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding," Lisa Gregorian, President and Chief Marketing Officer Warner Bros. Television Group, said in a statement. "A true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright and the incredibly talented cast."

"It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together," Kauffman continued. "We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters -- for the first time ever! -- so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way."

And this isn't the only way that fans will be able to celebrate the anniversary. LEGO announced last week that they'll be selling Central Perk LEGO Sets as well!

Devotees of the hit show will be able to rebuild the cherished coffee shop, including the iconic orange couch, and pose six minifigures with the likeness of the show's main characters.

Earlier this summer, fans hoping the cast might someday reunite received some exciting news when Jennifer Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres that she and her co-stars "would do it" during a visit to the latter's talk show.

However, while speaking with ET at the premiere of Murder Mystery in June, she clarified that her response didn't confirm anything.

"Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen," Aniston said. "Sorry!"

She quickly added: "Anything could happen. I have no idea though... There's no plans in the immediate future."

Check out the interview in the video below.

The Friends theater-going experience will be Sept. 23 and 28, as well as Oct. 2. Tickets for the events go on sale on Friday.

