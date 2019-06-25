'Dog the Bounty Hunter' shares photo from Beth's bedside

Duane "Dog" Chapman shared a photo from his wife Beth's hospital bedside on Monday.

The man known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter" posted an image to his Twitter account which showed his wife's hand resting on what appears to be a hospital bed.

The photo shows her well-manicured nails, as well as a bandage, hospital bracelet and some type of wrapping.

"You all know how she is about HER NAILS !!," the tweet read.

Chapman solicited prayers Sunday on his official Facebook page for his wife, who has been placed in a medically induced coma as she battles cancer.

Beth Chapman, 51, and her husband found fame on the A&E reality series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

In September 2017 the couple used the official Facebook account to confirm a report that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

They revealed during an A&E special "Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives" in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year.

Chapman had been keeping supporters updated on her cancer battle via social media.

In April, her husband released a statement regarding her being admitted to the hospital and later released.

"Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs," the statement read. "Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.