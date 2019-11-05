Vin Diesel Posts Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow

Vin Diesel is celebrating his late friend's daughter.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the 52-year-old actor wrote a sweet message to Meadow Walker on her birthday. The newly minted 21-year-old is the daughter of Paul Walker, Vin's Fast and Furious co-star who died in a car accident in 2013.
"I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you," Vin gushed alongside a sweet shot of Meadow with his 4-year-old daughter, Pauline, who was named in honor of Paul.
"Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid," he added, before signing the note, "Uncle Vin."
Meadow was certainly delighted by Vin's praise, writing that she couldn't wait to see him and his family, which also includes 11-year-old Hania and 9-year-old Vincent.
"Thank you so much. I can’t wait to see you soon. And my little angels," she wrote. "Love you ❤️"
Meadow is clearly close to the Diesel family, even posting a pic of herself with Hania back in August. "with my angel," she captioned the shot of herself hugging a grinning Hania.
Vin previously praised Meadow in an Instagram post on what would have been Paul's 46th birthday in September. After reflecting on his "brother," Vin turned his attention to Meadow.
"Guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day," Vin wrote. "Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it's amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place."
Back in 2016, Vin told ET that he and the rest of the Fast and Furious cast, have "felt the loss" since Paul's death.
"The last three years have been some of the hardest of my life because of losing my brother like that," he said at the time.
Watch the video below for more of Vin's interview with ET.
