Tina Turner Takes the Stage During Opening of 'The Tina Turner Musical': 'I Can Never

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll did not disappoint during the opening night performance of the Broadway bio-musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

On Thursday night, much to the delight of the crowd, which included the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Tiffany Haddish, Tina Turner took the stage during the curtain call to thank her fans and applaud the show.

“This musical is my life, but it’s like poison that turned into medicine,” the 79-year-old singer said, adding: “I can never be as happy as I am now.”

In addition to Haddish and Winfrey, who escorted Turner into the theater before the performance started, the star-studded crowd included Gayle King, Martha Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Anna Wintour, Tituss Burgess, Spike Lee, Sunny Hostin, Bernadette Peters, Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo.

Based on Turner’s life and career, Tina chronicles her journey from the humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the icon that she is today as she dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race. Broadway and TV actress Adrienne Warren, who originated the role in the West End production, portrays Turner on stage.

While addressing all the performers, Turner called out Warren. “Thank god for her,” she said before giving the actress a warm hug.

Although the musical just opened, Warren is already receiving praise for her breakout performance. The New York Times writes that she “rocks the rafters and dissolves your doubts about anyone daring to step into the diva’s high heels.”

So what’s the secret to bringing Turner to life on stage? “There is no trick to her trade,” the 32-year-old performer tells ET. “It’s just about doing the work and working hard.”

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is now performing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

