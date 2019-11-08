Shawn Johnson Names Newborn Daughter After 'the Most Incredible Person I Know'

Shawn Johnson has revealed the name of her baby girl, and the sweet inspiration behind it.

The 27-year-old Olympic gymnast took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable snap showing her and her husband, Andrew East, kissing the newborn on her cheeks.

“Drew Hazel East,” Johnson captioned the photo. “8lbs 8oz. 20.5 inches long. 10/29/19. Named after the most incredible person I know... her daddy.”

The family also shared a photo on Drew’s own Instagram account, which had been documenting Johnson’s pregnancy leading up to the birth.

“Name is Drew Hazel East,” the caption read. “I’m named after my daddy @andrewdeast because he’s super cool. Sup.”

The post came a day after Johnson opened up about her difficult birth, detailing how she “stubbornly” remained intent on delivering Drew naturally and without drugs, but had an epidural 14 hours in, then welcomed Drew via c-section 22 hours into the labor.

“When we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed,” she confessed. “But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I could have cared less.”

On Thursday, Johnson also shared a snap of the family, showing the cutie clinging to East’s thumb. ““Hi five dad!” 😊,” she captioned the photo.

Johnson and East announced their pregnancy in April, more than a year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

They shared the news of Drew’s birth on Monday, posting a black-and-white portrait of the trio following her arrival.

See more on the family below.

