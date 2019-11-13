See Chrissy Teigen's Epic Reaction to Husband John Legend Being Named 2019 Sexiest Man Alive

John Legend is this year's Sexiest Man Alive -- and Chrissy Teigen couldn't be more thrilled.

The big announcement was made by 2017's Sexiest Man Alive, Blake Shelton, during Tuesday night's live episode of The Voice, with the country singer graciously passing the torch to his fellow coach. Legend accepted the honor (which came with a pair of jean shorts, bedazzled with his new awards acronym, VETGOTSMA) right there -- but as Teigen declared on Twitter, the honor was her's.

"My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!" she wrote, less than two hours after teasing fans with "big news."

The cookbook author then shared Luna and Miles' less-than-enthusiastic response. "Miles, are you so happy daddy is the Sexiest Man Alive? Luna, are you so happy daddy is the Sexiest Man Alive?" she asks her kids in the clip. "The kids...do not care," she hilariously captioned the video.

While many fans celebrated Legend's new honor, as happens every year, some were hoping for another man to win the title. Teigen was prepared for the backlash. "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup," she tweeted. "No don't send it to me please. I like to see these people naturally, in the wild."

Legend opened up about his wife's reaction to the big news on The Voice, telling host Carson Daly, "She's proud of me. She makes fun of me almost all the time. But she couldn't even be snarky about this. She's like, legit proud of me. I finally impressed my wife."

