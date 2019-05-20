Scarlett Johansson Engaged to 'SNL' Star Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are headed to the altar.

The pair have gotten engaged after two years of dating, the actress' rep confirmed to ET on Sunday, adding, "No date has been set for the nuptials."

The news comes one day after the Saturday Night Live season 44 finale, which saw Jost anchor his final "Weekend Update" segment of the season, with no mention of the personal news.

Johansson, 34, has been married twice before -- first to Ryan Reynolds before their divorce in 2010, and then to French journalist and advertising exec Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter, Rose. The couple later divorced in mid-2017 after separating a year earlier.

Meanwhile, this will be the first marriage for Jost, 36, who sparked a romantic relationship with Johansson -- a recurring SNL guest host -- in May 2017.

Most recently, the couple were spotted walking arm-in-arm on the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Avengers: Endgame in April.

ET spoke with Johansson at the star-studded event, and she joked about her plans to use Jost to play a prank on her Avengers co-star, Paul Rudd, when he hosted the season finale.

"I've got connections. I'm gonna make sure that his time is really difficult, you guys," Johansson explained of her plan, which she seemingly didn't actually enact when Rudd took the stage on Saturday. "I'm gonna sabotage him. I'm gonna come in from the inside [so] he doesn't know what's coming."

For more on Johansson and Jost's adorable romance, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Attend Same Gala Where They First Posed as a Couple

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and More Cutest Couples at 2018 Emmys

Michael Che Shares How Colin Jost Has 'Changed' Since Dating Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Pranked By 'SNL' Co-Star During Birthday Dinner