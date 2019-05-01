Ricky Schroder Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence for the 2nd Time in 30 Days

Ricky Schroder was arrested early Wednesday after an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff tells ET that the Malibu/Lost Hills station received a call of domestic violence at a residence at approximately 12:43 a.m. Police tell ET that deputies arrived and "made contact with the suspect and victim. They identified evidence of a physical altercation. The female adult victim declined medical treatment."

Police confirm that Schroder, 49, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. According to jail records, he was booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills station and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Police also tell ET that a "similar incident" occurred between Schroder and the victim, at the same residence, on April 2, at approximately 12:26 a.m. According to the booking sheet obtained by ET, the actor was arrested and released on $50,000 bond later that same day.

Although it is unclear who Schroder is currently dating, he and his ex-wife, Andrea, split in September 2016 after 24 years of marriage. The two have four children together -- Holden, Luke, Cambrie and Faith.

ET spoke to Cambrie and Faith in 2017, when they shared their famous father's advice to them. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Growing Up Supermodel' Stars Cambrie and Faith Schroder Share Their Famous Dad's Career Advice

'Silver Spoons' and 'NYPD Blue' Star Ricky Schroder's Wife Files for Divorce

Exclusive Clip: Rick Schroder's 'Locker 13' Boxing Mystery