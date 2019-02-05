Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Call Out Tomi Lahren Over 21 Savage Deportation Joke

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B aren’t having it.

While the two rappers have feuded in the past, they both agreed on one thing on Monday: Tomi Lahren’s joke about 21 Savage getting deported wasn’t funny. The conservative pundit tweeted, “I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya,” referencing 21 Savage’s song, “Bank Account.”

“Your obsession w/our culture is scary to say the least,” Minaj tweeted at Lahren. “I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing @ ppl getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You fkn clown.”

Cardi also chimed in, playing off her own recent feud with Lahren, in which she threatened to “dog walk” the commentator over her criticism of Cardi speaking out about the government shutdown. “Don’t make me get my leash,” the “I Like It” rapper wrote.

British-born 21 Savage was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday, with agents alleging he has been in the U.S. illegally for more than a decade.

ICE said it arrested the rapper, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, during a targeted operation in the metro Atlanta area early Sunday morning. The agency said 21 Savage entered the country legally in 2005, remaining in the U.S. after his nonimmigrant visa expired a year later, when he was a minor. He was also convicted of felony drug charges in Georgia in 2014, which ICE cited as part of his arrest.

ICE said 21 Savage is in custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings in federal immigration courts.

Immigration attorney Kuck Baxter tweeted a statement on the rapper’s behalf on Monday, writing that his arrest was “based upon incorrect information about prior criminal charges and now [ICE is] refusing to release him on bond of any amount, despite the fact that he has a pending U-Visa application (as the victim of crime) with USCIS.”

“He rose above the difficult circumstances of his youth to achieve success and make contributions to our society that rival any of those by a natural born citizen,” Baxter’s statement said. “We and he will fight for his release, for his family, and his right to remain in our country. No one would expect less from him.”

