New 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Trailer Reveals Character Redesign -- Watch!

On Tuesday, the second trailer for the upcomingSonic the Hedgehog movie was released, offering fans a look at the redesign of the beloved character after the film's first trailer was met with a fierce backlash from fans.

In the new clip, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is still blue, furry and faster than light speed, but his physical traits are much more aligned with his animated look in the Sega games which first made him a household name.

Yes, his teeth are still intact but they are much less pronounced. Gone are his human-shaped eyes and his fur's tone and texture have also been updated to be more reflective of Sonic's cartoonish features. The new redesign offers Sonic a much more pronounced brow, making his facial expressions a bit more vivid as well.

The new trailer also offers a peek at more moments between the fun-loving titular alien and his human pal in the movie, Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), as they battle the nefarious Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who's as wild and hilarious as ever in the trailer.

When the first trailer was released in April, fans quickly took to social media to voice their frustrations with the main character's look. The controversy escalated to the point where the film's director, Jeff Fowler, announced that they'd be redesigning Sonic.

At the same time, ET spoke with Carrey about embodying the film's over-the-top villain, which he stated wasn't very dissimilar from himself, minus the evil agenda.

"I'm always animated, OK?" he joked at CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas. "So, there's really very little difference between that and real life for me."

Carrey also discussed fans' enthusiasm to see him revisit cherished previous roles, like Ace Ventura and The Mask, arguing that it's a double-edged sword.

"Oh, I'm bringing nothing back. No, no, no, I'm moving forward," he shared. "The only thing is, like, you get a lot of pressure from people, you know, to bring things back and stuff, and then you do and they go, 'OK, I just wanted you to do something.'"

Sonic the Hedgehog races into theaters on Feb. 14, 2020.

