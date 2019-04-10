New 'Lion King' Trailer Will Have You Singing 'A-weema-weh'

Fans are finally getting another look at The Lion King!

Exactly 100 days ahead of the remake's theatrical release -- and following some footage being shown at CinemaCon earlier this month -- Disney dropped a new, full-length trailer, giving fans their best look yet at Simba, Mufasa and the rest of the gang.

Chiwetel Ejiofor's villainous Scar opens the new trailer with a voice over of his character's classic line. "Life's not fair, is it my little friend? While some are born to feast others spend their lives in the dark, begging for scraps," he says as fans get their first great peek at the sweeping, realistic visual effects that make up the "live action" remake.

James Earl Jones' doomed Mufasa comes in with his more uplifting lines next, quoting one of the 1994 film's signature songs.

"Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance," Jones declares. "While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give. You must take your place in the circle of life."

Timon and Pumbaa (Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen) give viewers the only pit of music featured in the trailer, belting out the classic "a-weema-weh" tune.

The film's press release promises that the fight over who the king should be will come with "betrayal, tragedy and drama."

The Jon Favreau-directed flick also stars Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala, with Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key and others rounding out the cast.

When ET caught up with Glover back in May, he called working alongside Beyonce for the movie "a little intimidating," but stressed how prepared he was for the role.

"They're like, 'So here are the lyrics,' and I'm like, 'I know the lyrics! Don't worry,'" Glover said, laughing. "I was in fourth grade when this came out."

Back in July, Rogen told ET's Courtney Tezeno that being a part of the project was "thrilling" and "amazing for so many reasons."

"Overall it's surreal," he said. "It will be weird when it comes out."

As for Eichner, he told ET's Sophie Schillaci told the whole process was "very surreal and fun" and gave a bit of insight into his character.

"I mean, we're making Timon and Pumbaa our own, which I know the world has been dying for," Eichner said of himself and Rogen. "But we're having a blast, and there's a lot of pressure, and we want to get it right."

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19.

