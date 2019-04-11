Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Major Break in Tradition for Baby Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's birth plan is a little unexpected.

While Kate Middleton gave birth to her three children at St. Mary's Hospital in London, England, and posed for photos not long after welcoming each child, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing things differently. For starters, the parents-to-be will not be announcing the birth of their baby.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," read a statement from Kensington Palace on Thursday. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private."

The statement concludes, "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

While Prince William and Kate posed on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital after welcoming Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Meghan and Harry will have a photo call with their newborn on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

They will also allow press on the Long Walk in Windsor once it's announced that the Duchess is in labor. The Long Walk is where the couple greeted fans during a carriage ride following their wedding last May.

According to reports earlier this year, Meghan was considering delivering at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, near the couple's new home at Frogmore Cottage. She wouldn't be the first royal to give birth at the facility: Prince Harry's aunt, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, gave birth to both her children there in 2003 and 2007.

News that the 37-year-old royal will most likely give birth in Windsor rather than London comes just a week after it was confirmed that she and Harry, 34, moved into their 10-bedroom home, which is just "a stone's throw" from Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle.

A source told ET that Meghan is "feeling great" ahead of her late April to early May due date, and that the former Suits star and her husband couldn't be more excited about starting their life together with their new baby.

"[They] are keen that their child will be able to enjoy their privacy away from the goldfish bowl," the source said of the couple, who are "over the moon" about Baby Sussex. "Harry's attention is completely absorbed with the birth of his first child. He can't wait to become a father. He's been doing everything he can to put Meghan at ease."

