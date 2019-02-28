Luke Perry Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Luke Perry is currently in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

The 52-year-old Riverdale star was transported to a nearby hospital after police responded to a call at his home in Sherman Oaks, California, on Wednesday.

"We received a 911 call at 9:39 a.m. yesterday," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Fire Department told ET on Thursday. "The firefighters and paramedics from our department responded and one ambulance transported to an area hospital."

Perry's health scare came on the same day Fox announced it was picking up the Beverly Hills 90210 reunion series for six episodes. Perry, who starred in the original '90s series, was not mentioned in the network's list of returning stars, but according to his former co-star, Tori Spelling, he may appear in a few episodes.

"We have some issues because Luke [Perry] is full-time on Riverdale," Spelling told ET last month. "So he will do as many episodes as he can. But outside of that, we pretty much have the entire original cast."

Perry previously revealed in an interview with Fox News that doctors found precancerous growths in his colon after he underwent a routine colonoscopy in 2015 when he was 49 years old.

"Right now, there are 23 million Americans who haven’t been screened who need to be screened," said Perry, adding that he had the growths removed following tests. "If I had waited, it could have been a whole different scenario."

"When I heard that this was the most detectable cancer that we know of yet it’s the second most lethal, I just couldn't figure out why that was and I wanted to get out there and tell people about it," he continued. "I have significantly cut down on the amount of red meat I eat. I used to be a steak and potatoes kind of guy — now it's just for special occasions. I eat a lot more fish, natural grains and fiber."

