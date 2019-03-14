Lori Loughlin Dropped by Hallmark After Alleged Involvement in College Bribery Scam

Hallmark has cut ties with Lori Loughlin after her alleged involvement in a massive college bribery scam.

In a statement to ET on Thursday, Hallmark said they would no longer be working with the 54-year-old actress.

"We are saddened by the recent allegations surrounding the college admissions allegations," the statement reads. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production."

Loughlin has been involved in a number of Hallmark projects over the years, including the popular series When Calls the Heart, as well as the recurring Garage Sale Mysteries TV movies. She's also starred in a number of the network's films like 2016's Every Christmas Has a Story and 2010's Meet My Mom.

Loughlin was taken into custody by FBI agents in Los Angeles early Wednesday after being one of over 40 people charged in a college admissions cheating scam, including her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. She was later released on a $1 million bond and put up her home for collateral as part of the bond.

The actress' travel was restricted to the United States and Canada, as she had been filming Garage Sale Mysteries in Vancouver. Loughlin actually has projects slated through November, after which the judge has ordered her to surrender her passport on Dec. 19.

Court documents allege Loughlin and her husband paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters -- 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old Olivia -- designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

