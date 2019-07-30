Lil Nas X Makes History as 'Old Town Road' Becomes Longest Running No. 1 Single Ever

Lil Nas X has just taken his place in pop music history.
On Monday, the rapper’s "Old Town Road" remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus completed its 17th week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting a new record. In doing so, he beat out Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day," which was at number one for 16 weeks in 1995-1996, as well as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber, which tied the record two years ago.
To mark the occasion, Nas shared a post on Instagram, which featured several of the steps along the song’s road to total dominance, including enlisting Cyrus for the remix.
In the caption, he explained how he came up with the song, which began with finding a country-trap beat he loved on YouTube while staying with his sister.
"I immediately knew I would make something special out of it," he wrote, later adding, "I jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all."
He next shared how he recorded and released the track on the very same day and in no time, it began its meteoric rise. "Did I know it would become the longest running number one song of all time? No! But I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me," he wrote.
last year in october 🎃 , as a struggling artist 🤦🏾♂️starting to lose faith in what i could be, i went looking for beats on youtube👨🏾💻. i remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats🥁😞trying to find the right one for me🤔. when suddenly i came across a country-trap 👨🏾🌾🏚sounding masterpiece🤩. i immediately knew i would make something special out of it🤯💭⚡️! my sister👩🏽 told me i had little time left ⏳before i had to leave her house 🏠 after being there for months📆 promoting my music🎶 online 🤳🏾and not helping🤷🏾♂️ her out much. i was so upset 😔! i used it as motivation for the song🎼! i jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner 🚶🏾♂️ cowboy🤠 needing to 🏃🏾run away from it all🎭! I went out 👟👟 on my sister’s back porch 😶 and listened to the beat 🎧OVER 🔄& OVER 🔄& OVER🔄!! then it came to me😳!! in my best singing voice😮 i sung🎶 “YEAHHH IM GONNA TAKE MY HORSE🐎 TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD 🛣 IM GONNA RIDEEEE TIL I CANT NO MORE 😔😔” I LOVED IT ALREADY! i started to work on it👨🏾🎨 👉🏾EVERY SINGLE DAY👈🏾. it needed to be funny🤣, it needed to be catchy🤗🎵, it needed to be hip hop 🗣🔥, it needed to be country🐴🍺, & it needed to be short👌🏾!! by the time i was finished 😅 setting it up 💁🏾♂️ i was out of my sister’s crib🏡 and at my brothers 👨🏾🦱 place. on ☃️🌬december 2️⃣nd i went into the studio 🎤🎤🎼 & recorded OLD TOWN ROAD🐎🤩✨ & put it out the exact same 🗓day!! did i know it would become the longest running number 1️⃣ song of all time? 🤔NO! ‼️ but i am so thankful🙏🏾 that this blessing ✨ has been placed upon me🤠. this song has changed my life🤩🤩🤩 and the way i see the world🌎🌍around me🙋🏾♂️ in less than a year📈. thank you to every single person☝️ who has been apart of this journey🌄. as i said😯 before, it’s just the beginning! 🖤🤠🐎⚡️
Cyrus also issued a statement on the momentous achievement: "17 is my new favorite number! 17 weeks No. 1 Single ‘Old Town Road.’ 17 weeks No. 1 Album Some Gave All. My goal was always to make music that would touch people's lives around the world."
On day prior to the achievement, Nas shared another post about his overnight success, which includes some news he’s previously touched upon regarding his sexuality.
"Wow, man," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Last year I was sleeping on my sister’s floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from headaches, now I’m gay."
