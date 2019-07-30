Lil Nas X Makes History as 'Old Town Road' Becomes Longest Running No. 1 Single Ever

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lil Nas X has just taken his place in pop music history.



On Monday, the rapper’s "Old Town Road" remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus completed its 17th week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting a new record. In doing so, he beat out Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day," which was at number one for 16 weeks in 1995-1996, as well as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber, which tied the record two years ago.



To mark the occasion, Nas shared a post on Instagram, which featured several of the steps along the song’s road to total dominance, including enlisting Cyrus for the remix.



In the caption, he explained how he came up with the song, which began with finding a country-trap beat he loved on YouTube while staying with his sister.



"I immediately knew I would make something special out of it," he wrote, later adding, "I jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all."



He next shared how he recorded and released the track on the very same day and in no time, it began its meteoric rise. "Did I know it would become the longest running number one song of all time? No! But I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me," he wrote.

