Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt and More Stars' Surprising Salaries Revealed

Ryan Reynolds and Emily Blunt are the highest-paid actor and actress in Hollywood, according to a new report.

Variety released its annual "Money Issue" on Tuesday, and reports the salaries the highest-paid stars have received for their latest projects. According to the publication, Reynolds is getting $27 million to star in the Michael Bay-directed Netflix film 6 Underground, bringing him to the top of the list. Blunt, as the highest-paid actress, is estimated to be getting less than half of that -- $12-13 million -- for her role in A Quiet Place 2.

Following Reynolds on the list is Dwayne Johnson at $20 million for the highly anticipated Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, Robert Downey Jr. is at $20 million for The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle, Will Smith at $17 million for Bad Boys for Life, Jason Statham at $13 million for Hobbs & Shaw and Tom Cruise at an estimated $12-14 million for Top Gun: Maverick.

Other top paid female actresses include Gal Gadot at $10 million for Wonder Woman 1984, Margot Robbie at $9-10 million for Birds of Prey and Kristen Stewart at $7 million for Charlie's Angels.

As for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio being surprisingly further down the list, at $10 million each for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Variety notes that the two took a pay cut by choice -- making an estimated half of what they usually demand -- in order to star in the high-profile film.

Variety also notes that although Netflix is willing to pay stars bigger paychecks than traditional movie studios -- for example, Reynolds' whopping $27 million -- the actors don't get any additional money once the film is released. In contrast, most stars working for major film studios get back-end deals and often receive a percentage of the film's profits.

For example, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Downey received massive paydays for his work on the Avengers films thanks to a back-end deal with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. Sources tell THR that he made an estimated $75 million alone from 2018's Infinity War, and made $5 million for 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, even though he reportedly only worked three days on it.

ET recently spoke to Reynolds at the Detective Pikachu premiere in Tokyo, Japan, where he joked that his eldest daughter with wife Blake Lively, James, is getting his paycheck for the film.

