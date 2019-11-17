Kanye West Boasts He's the 'Greatest Artist That God Has Ever Created' at Joel

Kanye West is opening up about his calling from God.

The Jesus Is King rapper flew out to Houston, Texas, on Sunday, where he joined megachurch pastor Joel Osteen and spoke to his massive congregation -- and those watching at home via telecast -- about his own spiritual journey and his visions from his Almighty.

"I know that God’s been calling me for a long time," West said, adding that "the devil’s been distracting me" for a long time as well. However, he's found his true calling -- and it's not money for fame, but rather being "in service to God."

"When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me," said West, who has been hosting his own musically-infused Sunday Service events for months now.

According to the rapper and gospel singer, he first truly came to understand his calling while in the hospital "after having a mental breakdown." During that time, West says God was "there with me, sending me visions and inspiring me."

West went on to say that he is now working for God directly, and that despite all of "that arrogance and cockiness" people have seen him exhibit in the past, "Jesus has won the victory" and he's now dedicated himself to the Lord.

"Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him," West said with a beaming smile.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, sat in the front row of the enormous church -- which used to be the Compaq Center, former home of the Houston Rockets -- alongside their daughter, North.

After the service, Osteen told reporters he was happy that West was using his platform to share the word of God, SFGate reports. Osteen gushed, "We come from different backgrounds. Styles are different. But we’re still brothers in Christ. We’re all on the same team."

West is set to perform his famous Sunday Service at Osteen's Lakewood Church on Sunday evening.

