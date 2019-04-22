Jenna Bush Hager Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child

Jenna Bush Hager is going to be a mom of three!

On Monday's episode of Today, the 37-year-old morning show co-host announced that she and her husband, Henry Hager, are pregnant with their third child. The couple already share Margaret "Mila," 6, and Poppy, 3, and it turns out their daughters are the reason for the timing of the announcement.

"I'm pregnant! And I'm only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets. They told the man behind me on the airplane. They told the people at church," Bush Hager shared. "... They are so happy. I mean to where they're telling strangers."

Though she didn't share her due date, the expectant mom said she's "very pregnant" and joked that she's unsure how she was able to hide it for so long. Bush Hager -- who teased that a gender reveal will happen later Monday morning -- also revealed that the news was "a shock," but that she and her husband are "thrilled" and "grateful" for their new addition.

"Henry all of the sudden will be like, 'Wait! What are we doing?'" Bush Hager joked.

The happy news comes less than a week after Bush Hager's co-host, Hoda Kotb, announced that she'd adopted her second daughter, Hope Catherine.

When Bush Hager decided to tell Kotb about her pregnancy, she was nervous because the pair were in the process of starting Today With Hoda and Jenna, their new show following Kathie Lee Gifford's departure.

"I told Hoda and I was really worried about it because we're starting this new show and I told Hoda and I said, 'I'm so sorry,'" Bush Hager recalled. "And she kinda had a glimmer in her eye and lo and behold, we're doing it at the same time!"

Watch the video below for more on the mom-to-be.

